Craft as a philosophy in an ad agency!

07 Jun,2023

By Sanjeev Kotnala

Ok, So Manish Bhat, Head of Aesthetics & Crafts, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, said ‘Scarecrow ❤️ CRAFT’ – I laughed and almost said: ‘Tell me something new’. Everyone loves Craft till it does not start taking more time and investment. Craft is, after all, the foundation of everything- every knowledge- every art and every science. Craft is a job or an activity for which you need skill. And when Scarecrow says it spends a disproportionate amount of time in crafting- using this skill and talent- the campaigns, it could mean nothing.

Is Scarecrow really serious about it?

There must be something. Scarecrow M&C Saatchi’s tally was third best in Video Craft / Film Craft in the recently concluded The One Show Abby Creative Awards – South Asia 2023 @ Goafest. The winning work includes To Fund Island For U Gro Capital , Mahalaya and Rannkaar For Reliance Jewels.

How is it that in the era of Insta reels, memes fast turnaround, Scarecrow advocates and finds brands willing to spend an average of 3 to 6 months crafting campaigns, including cultural recces and research?

Is Scarecrow’s disproportionate focus and investment of time and energy to CRAFT cultural motifs and full-fledged typefaces derived from various cultures worth it. Why, when things could be done on the computer, and there is AI imagery available, Scarecrow wastes its resources in getting some of the finest craftsmen of cinematography playing with every frame enthusiastically and adding aesthetic in a medium of 25 frames per second.

Is crafting in the Scarecrow DNA?

Something tells me that Manish Bhat and the team at Scarecrow have this in their DNA.

When they shifted to their office at Ballard Estate, they invested time and resources in CRAFTING the interior at the heritage area. They did justice to Victorian architecture and restoration the one-of-its-kind 150 years old building, which is 15 years older than the Victoria Terminus. The efforts and results were covered by Indian and French design magazines. That is still inward-looking where you take the call.

Scarecrow has been thrice crowned the Agency of the Year at radio award shows. It is again a result of focus and experimentation with Craft in Audio & Music as mediums.

Craft & Crafting is Everywhere

Metals at award shows are just a reflection and hopefully not the objective. Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has shown that this love for Craft is not limited to any medium. Be it cinematography, filmmaking, poetry, lyrics, editing, sound design, music composition, graphic design, typography, or interior design, Scarecrow explores all forms of CRAFTS.

The Philosophy of Scarecrow’s Love for Craft

Ideas not well crafted may not be effective: Ideas are like sparks; they can come to anyone who is observant enough and willing to connect the dots. Maybe accidentally, coincidentally and possibly as a result of a journey that happens in the mind. The process may be tough to learn, but the mind can be trained to ideate. However, cultivating, developing and applying the ideas into a powerful, relevant thought- statement or expression is a Craft that needs time. Craft is a skill, and one needs to have vast experience of having done the same thing repeatedly to be a craftsman. Craft is often proportionate to the hard work one puts in. Makes sense.

The truth – one may not always be able to bank upon Ideas, but one can surely bank upon Craft. Because ideas not well crafted may not be effective.

Design is often contextual and can be achieved without human intervention. Craft is always human and hence warmer. Is instinctive and works at a subconscious level.

Threat Of Longevity. Endangered Craft: Today, everything is instant, and the attention is short. Going deeper into anything is under threat. Scarecrow believes that Time and Depth are under threat. Scarecrow believes ample time and deep dive into what they do are the primary prerequisites to great Craft. And hence Craft is endangered.

Many of us may not agree with this thought of Craft being endangered. But that should and would not impact the philosophy of Scarecrow as Philosophies are individualistic at a community and tribe level. Scarecrow is a tribe that thinks that Craft is endangered.

Scarecrow believes, and rightly so, that creativity just hinging upon ideas without Craft will be bland and may create fatigue.

Scarecrow compares this craftlessness to Sukhi Bhaaji without Rasa for long-lasting taste. And this is demeaning to the craftsman who is making Sukhi Bhaaji.

Craft Is The Art Of Doing: And in Scarecrow’s way, just do it nicely, do it happily and do it interestingly. Scarecrow believes this craft fullness will help it achieve an edge over the others in terms of Craft, which will add to the longevity and efficiency of an idea.

Realisation – The Craft Advantage

Manish Bhat says that CRAFT was always in practice at Scarecrow but was never articulated. Post introspection, Scarecrow has realised that they have a crush on craft.

Scarecrow wants to express it like a young lover by not just whispering into the ears of our new muse but by proclaiming it single-mindedly and loudly. Maybe like how some crazy Romeo sky writes I LOVE YOU to propose to his Juliet. Maybe he thinks, they would plaster the walls of Scarecrow office with the proposition:- SCARECROW ❤️ CRAFT

Time and wait is critical part of the philosophy and Scarecrow is willing to patiently wait for the coming years to see the team’s reactions and expressions using the best possible craft. They are sure that their love for craft will win the hearts of not just the consumers but even the hard-to-impress jurors in many more glorious shows.

Craft experimentation across media

If one is to believe Manish Bhat craft was always there in the air of Scarecrow. The agency deliberately focussed on different craft forms during the journey. Because patronising a particular craft form and to take it to experimental and innovation level, one has to give disproportionate time to that medium of expression.

Manish explains; For example many of us visual art trained people at scarecrow like me & others fond fascinating and challenging to express using only audio without visual support. So, it was interesting to explore and we have attempted that, till the time audio medium itself swayed by video as a medium and started looking for crutches of visuals. For example the FM channels started focusing on their visual platform extensions.

However, now that Scarecrow has unanimously echoed – SCARECROW ❤️ CRAFT, it would like to attack CRAFT Holistically and wholeheartedly. I do hope the attack is just wrongly placed here in this statement from Scarecrow.

Crafty Craft



The Head of Aesthetics & Crafts, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi believes that the best way to build a culture is never to enforce, it but simply facilitate it. Have spoken of their office as an expression of philosophy. Scarecrow even turned their office walls into Art Gallery walls and adorned them with the timeless advertising work from the D&AD MASTERCRAFT series of books like Copybook or Art Direction Book. They hosted iPOPs – an exhibition & workshop of iPad paintings by POPS.

Recognising the need for understanding and focussed craft, Scarecrow started training, educational and experience-sharing initiatives like MOM – Method of Madness to bridge the knowledge gap between craft-seeking creative students and the best craft persons in our industry. The industry recognition of craft focus is reflecting in the awards Scarecrow been winning. A result of consistent endeavours over a 13-year-long period. After all, Rome wasn’t built overnight.

Net-net

I hope that Scarecrow’s love for Craft is real and sustainable in this era of momentary attention and interest. Craft does make a difference. We all agree that IDEAS NOT CRAFTED WELL ENOUGH ARE NOT EFFECTIVE. However, a I do smell distinctive award focus in Scarecrow philosophy. It makes me vary of the expression and objective.

I have always been held that the clients and agencies must invest more time, effort and financial resources in crafting developing best creative products. As it works best for the brad. As it creates impacts in lesser exposures. And a badly crafted mediocre creative not only needs more exposure but also may not help the brand.

I disagree that Craft by nature needs disproportionate time in the hands of a skilled craftsman who has gained experience by doing things repeatedly over time.

PS. A lot of this article is based upon the note and presentation by Scarecrow and a few questions answered by Manish Bhat, Head of Aesthetics & Crafts, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi.