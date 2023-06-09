Condé Nast appoints Sandeep Lodha as new MD, India

08 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Condé Nast appoints Sandeep Lodha as the new Managing Director of India, officially assuming the role in July. Lodha replaces Alex Kuruvilla who announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the managing director role and transitioning to a new role within the company as non-executive chairman.

In his new role, Lodha will oversee all aspects of Condé Nast business across all brands in India. Lodha, an IIT-Delhi alumni with an MBA from Wharton, most recently served as the CEO of the music streaming app Gaana, where he re-established the company’s leadership in the industry by pivoting from a mostly free music streaming model to a paid-only model enabling a sustainable turnaround of business. During his leadership at Gaana, the company saw substantial user growth, as well as growth in user retention, engagement, and subscriptions. Lodha will be based in Condé Nast’s Mumbai office.

Said Pam Drucker Mann, Condé Nast’s Global Chief Revenue Officer & President, U.S. Revenue & APAC, to whom Lodha will report: “I’m thrilled to be working closely with Sandeep as we look to expand our client relationships in this important market. Sandeep’s deep experience in retail and consumer products, as well as his technological and engineering background, make him the perfect person to lead business growth in India, where we are focused on not only our globally recognized titles, but also on establishing ourselves as a center of excellence in technology.”