Cheil India expands creative talent

15 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Cheil India media company hires Tarvinderjit Singh as Senior Executive Creative Director. His remit includes overseeing and shaping the creative output of Cheil’s work for Samsung India. He is going to be based out of Cheil India’s Gurgaon office.

Vikash Chemjong, Chief Creative Officer at Cheil India said: “It’s good news for any agency when good people want to be a part of the gig. And over the last six months or so, we are proud to say that some of the best talent in the city [across different levels] have joined us. And now with Tarvinder too joining us, our creative quotient has just got another huge boost! If what he managed to do in his last stint here is anything to go by, we have exciting days ahead of us. Both for us and our client Samsung.”

Sanjeev Jasani, Chief Operating Officer, Cheil India added, “I had the privilege of working with Tarvinderjit in the past and thrilled to be working with him again. His appointment continues our strong momentum to ramp up talent at the agency as we strive to build Cheil into a creative power house”.

Srijib Mallik, Head of Samsung Business at Cheil India said, “Tarvinderjit has a formidable reputation as a creative having created iconic campaigns for marquee brands (including Samsung). His addition to Cheil family will help us deliver cutting edge work for Samsung that creates new benchmarks in the industry.”