Bigg Boss OTT to stream on Jio Cinema

09 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

JioCinema is set to stream Bigg Boss OTT reality show starting 17th June. With Salman Khan as the host, Bigg Boss OTT will offer 24×7 non-stop entertainment and multi-cam action for free, a first in its history.

JioCinema launched a promo titled “Lagi Bagi” featuring Salman Khan and Raftaar, dropping hints about the upcoming season. With the tagline “Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi”, this season introduces several firsts, empowering the audience with ultimate control over the game, allowing them to influence the game through unique situations and scenarios.

Commenting on being the host of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan said: “India is always looking for nonstop entertainment and Bigg Boss OTT is here to provide exactly that! This season will be raw and unfiltered just like me, making it a perfect match like a Ram milayi jodi. I am sure it is going to be never seen before in the history of unscripted reality where fans can see all sides without any layers. Dekhta ja India, is baar entertainment rukega nahi kyuki contestants ki itni lagegi, ki unko aapki kaafi madad lagegi. I can’t wait to witness all the drama and excitement unfold.”