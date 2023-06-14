Art-E bags digital media mandate for Buds & Berries

13 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

Art-E Media Tech Pvt. Ltd. wins the digital creative & media mandate for Buds & Berries, online brand of personal care products by CavinKare.

The agency would be responsible for enhancing Buds & Berries’ digital presence by formulating & executing performance marketing strategies and media creatives across platforms.

Speaking on the new mandate, Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO at Art-E said: “Embarking on a new partnership with the dynamic and talented brand team at Buds & Berries fills us with excitement. We are eager to build a strong bond and enhance their media presence. With our combined passion and drive, we are poised to establish Buds & Berries as a leading name in the personal care space.”

Added Akash Basak, CavinKare’s Lead – Digital First brands: “Buds & Berries prioritizes clean, toxin-free formulations that are safe and effective. Our products are extensively tested and manufactured in-house. The brand imbibes the mantra ” Love yourself, First” to the core and understands the role of beauty rituals in consumers’ self-esteem and identity. With the creative and digital media strategies led by Art-E, we are confident in establishing the core of the brand to facilitate effortless discovery and instant recall, thus naturally paving the way for the brand’s success.”