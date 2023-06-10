Alia Bhatt features in new campaign of MCaffeine

09 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

MCaffeine, the caffeinated brand for personal care, has launched a new campaign, ‘Up For Life’, featuring Alia Bhatt. This campaign presents a series of ads aimed at highlighting the unique and energizing qualities of the brand’s caffeine-based products through Alia’s portrayal. It includes two brand films, one featuring Alia grooving in her own space, while the other showcases her fresh style of greeting, characterized by eccentric energy.

Responding to the vision behind ‘Too Much To Handle’ and the buzz surrounding it, Tarun Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder at mCaffeine, said: “In this campaign, with Alia, we are defining the after-effects of using mCaffeine’s Coffee Body Wash range. The experience that comes with the Caffeine rush is surreal. It pumps you up so much that it becomes difficult to handle! It helps you bring out your true inner self and gets you ready for life.”

Adding to this, Vaishali Gupta, Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder said: “We have always pledged to distinguish our products from what the industry has to offer. The inclusion of our single yet hero ingredient, Caffeine, has carved a niche that sets us apart. It is not only the benefits of Caffeine that help create an impact but also the energizing after-effects it adds to an individual’s lifestyle.”

Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, WYP Wondrlab India added: “MCaffeine is a unique body care product. That’s why we adopted a unique quirky tone of voice with crazy situations like getting an MRI. The point is that someone’s energy isn’t just infectious but makes them the life of any situation. Alia’s natural enthusiasm and fun personality were just the perfect brew.”