Aditya Birla Group observes World Environment Day

02 Jun,2023

By Our Staff

In honour of World Environment Day on June 5, the Aditya Birla Group has initiated the #BigOnCircularity campaign to promote awareness on sustainability. As part of the campaign, the group has unveiled a digital video titled, #YehDuniyaGolHai, showcasing the voice of actor Vijay Raaz.

The Group also released a longer version of the digital video that captures sustainability milestones, innovations and goals of its businesses.

Notes a communique: “At the forefront of building a sustainable future, the Aditya Birla Group keeps circularity at the core of all its business decisions. Driven by a mission to minimise the environmental footprint, the Group is implementing innovative recycling practices to foster circularity across its products and businesses. Last year, the Group repurposed, recycled and co-processed over 11.9 million tonnes of waste, showcasing its commitment to responsible waste management practices.”