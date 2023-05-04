ZoloStays appoints Siddharth Kumar as CMO

03 May,2023

By Our Staff

ZoloStays, the co-living company, has appointed Siddharth Kumar as its new Chief Marketing Officer. The appointment of Kumar is a key part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its leadership team and accelerate growth in the co-living market.

Said Dr Nikhil Sikri, Co-founder and CEO of Zolostays: “We are thrilled to welcome Siddharth to our team. As we continue to expand our co-living offerings, we recognise the importance of having a strong marketing leader to help us reach new audiences and build our brand. With Siddharth’s extensive experience in consumer-facing categories, we are confident he will be an excellent addition to our team.”