Yes Bank refreshes brand identity

31 May,2023

By Our Staff

Yes Bank unveiled its refreshed brand identity created by McCann Worldgroup.

Commenting on the launch of the refreshed brand identity, Nipun Kaushal, Chief Marketing Officer and Head CSR, Yes Bank, said: “Over the last three years, Yes Bank has been through a transformational journey and has since then, progressed on several strategic objectives to position itself as a strong customer centric franchise. As brand custodians of the Bank, it was imperative to represent the extent of our transformation in the best possible manner. I am delighted to present to you a refreshed identity of Yes Bank, which resonates the ethos and values we uphold, the emotional connection we have with our customers, and our motivation to provide them with a rewarding banking experience. Our campaign tagline ‘Life Ko Banao Rich’, reflects our objective to encourage customers to spend time and make memories with their loved ones, and leave their banking needs to us.”