Yardley London launches new campaign with Kriti Sanon

03 May,2023

By Our Staff

Yardley London has launched a new TV commercial on its range of perfumes. In the TVC, actor Kriti Sanon is the voice of the brand. The commercial has been conceptualised by Contract Advertising.

Said Manish Vyas, CEO, Wipro Yardley: “While Yardley has always been known for its fine floral fragrances, through this new range, we intend to bring affordability to the consumers who always inspire to use world class Yardley perfumes. We intend to democratize the usage of safe, branded and international quality perfumes and make it accessible to Indian masses.”

Added Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, CCO, Contract: “Our core insight was to drive home the fact that Yardley perfumes are more than just their exotic natural fragrances. The idea was to empower people in making a lasting impression while stepping up in the professional world and their daily lives, with renewed freshness.”