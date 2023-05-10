WhatsApp connects citizens with MCs

10 May,2023

By Our Staff

Internet major Meta is tying up with civic authorities for accessing essential services, getting birth and death certificates, door-to-door garbage collection to registering complaints, citizen services across several states are now available via WhatsApp. These include Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna and a few others.

Talking about WhatsApp’s effort support getting digital governance solutions closer to citizens across the country, Ravi Garg, Director Business Messaging, India – Meta said: “We are excited about working together with administrations across the country to help them empower and enable citizens with digital access to easy governance solutions on WhatsApp, in turn, making governance more inclusive. Citizens can now access services from right within their WhatsApp, at their own convenience, instead of visiting local offices or waiting in long queues. This technology-led citizen engagement is tremendously helping administrations improve their response time and we are delighted with the ease and convenience this brings to our users’ lives.”