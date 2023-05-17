VLCC & Dentsu Creative unfurl joint campaign

16 May,2023

By Our Staff

VLCC, in partnership with Dentsu Creative India, has launched its latest campaign titled #AbDhoopKyaRokegi. The campaign intends to instill confidence in individuals to face the sun with the help of the brand’s highly effective SPF 60 PA+++ sweat and water-resistant sunscreen gel crème.

Puneet Gulati, Group CMO, VLCC said: “As a brand, we at VLCC have always believed in empowering every individual to achieve their full potential and be unstoppable. This ad film featuring Sakshi, a talented runner who knows the power of sunscreen, is a reflection of our commitment to this belief. It is not just about protecting the skin from harmful UV rays, but about the unstoppable pursuit of one’s passions. We hope that this ad film inspires everyone everywhere to take charge of their lives and be unstoppable.”

Ujjwal Anand, Managing Partner, Dentsu Creative India added, “We wanted to move away from the typical portrayal of women in the category, which often focuses solely on the beauty quotient of sunscreen protection. Instead, we aimed for authenticity and wanted to emphasize the core benefit of sunscreen in an inspiring way. From the beginning, it was clear to us that we wanted to use real-life women who inspire their whole generation. Our goal was to change the narrative and focus on protection and efficacy in a genuine way. To achieve that authenticity, we brought in Sakshi, who captures the essence of young Indian women who are unstoppable, no matter where they are in life. ‘Ab Dhoop Kya Rokegi’ is an open challenge to the sun itself and to societal norms that hold women back from achieving their desires by keeping them indoors for the fear of getting tanned.”