Virat Kohli joins Duroflex as Brand Ambassador

16 May,2023

By Our Staff

Duroflex has got Virat Kohli for their latest offering, Neuma firmness adjustable mattress. Neuma is scientifically designed to activate deep restorative sleep by creating a personal sleep experience, helping every sleeper personalize their sleep. With this product, Duroflex aims to take the sleep solutions market in India to the next level.

Mohanraj J., CEO, Duroflex said: “As a brand with a long legacy and a leading position in the sleep solutions market, we, at Duroflex, are committed to taking our mission of driving the importance of good sleep to new heights. We are proud to announce our collaboration with Virat Kohli, who shares our passion for the importance of sleep. His is the perfect voice to help us carry this mission forward. With the launch of our new product NEUMA, we are solidifying our promise to help India sleep better. Duroflex is excited for the journey ahead and is committed to providing innovative and effective sleep solutions to our customers while driving conversations around the role of sleep.”