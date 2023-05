Vicky Kaushal roped in for Matter Aera motorbikes

11 May,2023

By Our Staff

Matter, a tech innovation-led start-up, today announced Vicky Kaushal as a face for the brand Matter Aera, the 22nd Century motorbike.

Mohal Lalbhai, Group CEO and Founder, Matter, said, “We strongly believe in the power of communication and human emotions that drives the message across. Our collaboration with Vicky Kaushal to present Matter Aera is with a shared goal of inspiring bikers towards the adoption of sustainable mobility, which is set to create a new norm into the future. We are excited to connect with our customers with our specially crafted communication carrying the message of adoption of future technology into mobility.”