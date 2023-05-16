Urban Ladder uses sumo wrestlers in new campaign

Urban Ladder furniture brand has announced the launch of two digital ad films, as part of its new campaign ‘Built to Last’. The campaign uses sumo wrestlers to demonstrate the strength of its sofas and beds.

The new ad campaign from Urban ladder has been conceptualized and created by Wunderman Thompson, Bangalore.

Commenting on the launch, Nishant Gupta, Chief Business Officer, Urban Ladder, said: “We are extremely excited about the launch of our new ad campaign, Built to Last. Through the campaign, Urban Ladder aims to draw attention to the durability of its furniture and address the common concern amongst consumers for reliable and long-lasting furniture. I also believe that the campaign will position Urban Ladder as the top choice for customers and become the go-to brand for customers seeking quality and durability in furniture. We are also proud to announce that we now have 60 stores across India.”