Timex launches campaign with Gujarat Titans

02 May,2023

By Our Staff

Timex India has launched a campaign in association with IPL team Gujarat Titans.

Speaking on this association, Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director Timex Group India said: “We are thrilled to unveil our latest campaign, ‘Timex – Choice of The Titans,’ in association with Gujarat Titans. Looking at the team’s thrilling performance on ground, we are even more stoked about the success of the campaign among our fans and followers. We look forward to this collaboration with Gujarat Titans and an action-packed season ahead. Timex has a long-standing reputation as a trusted timekeeper, and the Gujarat Titans epitomizes excellence in cricket. We are geared up to increase our consumer base countrywide through this association.”