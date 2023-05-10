Times Now Navbharat journalists vindicated

10 May,2023

By Our Staff

Punjab & Haryana High Court granted interim bail to its reporter Bhawana Kishore, cameraman Mrityunjay Kumar and driver Parminder Singh today, notes a communique from the channel. In its judgment, the Court, adds the communique, has commented that both arrests were illegal and that the provisions of the law was not considered by the arresting police officer and remanding magistrate in the matter. Both of them have been granted further liberty to move the trial court for full bail. Bhawana Kishore’s interim bail has been extended till the next date of hearing before the High Court on May 22, 2023.

Notes the communique: “This judgment is a big relief after the ordeal faced by the channel and the trio who have been tormented and harassed in the aftermath of ‘Operation Sheesh Mahal’ wherein Times Now Navbharat uncovered details of the ultra-lavish and disproportionate expenditure incurred in refurbishing the official residence of the Delhi CM.”