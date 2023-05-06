Times Network expands its global footprint

By Our Staff

Times Network has announced the launch of ET Now, Mirror Now, Times Now Navbharat and Times Now World in the US in partnership with Sling TV, a dominant OTT player in the market. With a strong collection of influential brands in its portfolio across news and entertainment, the network has expanded its portfolio in the territory with four news channels in addition to Times Now and Zoom, which are currently available on the platform.

Said Jagdish Mulchandani, COO and Executive President, Times Network: “We are thrilled to expand our content portfolio in the U.S. by launching our best-in-class news brands through our strategic partnership with Sling TV. Presenting a holistic reportage on global, national, local, financial and business news content, ET NOW, Mirror Now, Times Now Navbharat and Times Now World will serve as an enriching addition to the discerning viewers seeking superior news coverage. I am confident that with our latest offerings, we will continue to build resonance with our global viewers, keeping them informed and entertained.”

Added Liz Riemersma, Vice President of Strategy, Business Development & International, Sling TV: “We’re excited to announce the addition of four additional leading news channels: ET Now, Mirror Now, Times Now Navbharat HD, and Times Now World HD.Our partnership with the Times Network underlines our position as the #1 distributor of Indian TV networks in the US and highlights our continued commitment to providing South Asian customers a strong connection to news and events from India.”