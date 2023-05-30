Times Network announces India Economic Conclave

30 May,2023

By Our Staff

Times Network, announced the 9th Edition of its annual signature event, India Economic Conclave (IEC) scheduled on June 01 & 02, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. A distinguished global platform, India Economic Conclave has been instrumental in shaping a national discourse on the country’s economic growth. Driving the theme, “India: The Emerging Third Superpower”, IEC 2023 will lead critical conversations with eminent policymakers, global visionaries and iconic leaders from India Inc on India’s growth as a leading global superpower.

MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said: “India Economic Conclave has firmly established itself as India’s premier platform for driving pertinent economic agenda points. As the fastest-growing large economy with increasing significance in global geopolitics, India is emerging as an influential force in today’s multipolar world. Leading with the theme, India: The Emerging Third Superpower, IEC 2023 assumes significance as a pivotal event, complementing India’s enviable G20 Presidency. I am confident that collaborative discussions and deliberations with visionary leaders will provide actionable strategies, propelling India’s growth as a leading global superpower.”