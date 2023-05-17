Three Percent Collective appoints Amit Bidholia as Business Head

17 May,2023

By Our Staff

Three Percent Collective, a Bengaluru-based Digital Marketing Agency backed by Malabar Group’s IMC, has appointed Amit Bidholia as the Business Head. Based out of Delhi, he will be spearheading the agency’s growth and client’s retention.

Said Pradeep Singh, Cofounder, Three Percent Collective: “Amit is joining us at a time when Three Percent is at an inflection point in its journey. Amit’s experience in digital marketing will be an asset as we continue to grow. We are confident that his skills will only help us to grow faster.”

Commenting on Amit’s appointment, CTP Ummer Kutty, Executive Director, IMC added: “Amit’s rich experience will further add to the momentum for the Agency’s growth story and will definitely add value to the joint venture we have.”