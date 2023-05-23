The Split & after

23 May,2023

By Ranjona Banerji

Many feel that the split between the Jain brothers of Bennett Coleman was a long time coming.

The departure of Samir Jain from the operations of the media conglomerate led to a shift in priorities and a change in direction for the group. Younger brother Vineet Jain tried to bring the behemoth that is Bennett Coleman into the 21st century. Or his version of it anyway. Television became the priority and depending on how you look at it, the success or the horror of Times Now is the result. Vineet also foresaw the growth of the internet but Indiatimes could not capitalise on its early mover advantage.

Are the two brothers the same or different?

Both are passionately interested in money and growth. Bombastic statements about the group being about money and advertising, but journalism and the media. Then some of the worst methods of monetizing journalism and demeaning journalism to make money have emerged from the large brain of Samir Jain. From schemes like Medianet to “Private Treaties”, every other media house has professed outrage and then meekly followed suit in some manner or the other.

Vineet Jain has the same money-making impulses, without the same oomph. And without the sort of swashbuckling arrogance of Samir Jain. Let’s be clear. Samir Jain is not a swashbuckling person. He is not a public person either, as his brother has wanted to be. But he is arrogant, self-aware and confident in his decisions. That is where he has been successful in setting the media world on fire.

And his return to the media, after his self-imposed exile, is bound to have the effect of a new predator entering a quiet jungle. Or, Samir Jain exists on Planet Samir Jain far before Elon Musk decided to become the First Martian. The details of the division are public: print, online and real estate to Samir, while Vineet gets radio, TV, the entertainment wing and Rs 3500 crore from his elder brother.

This division is intriguing, to say the least.

Print is seen as old-fashioned and has-been by many, but it still has heft in India. The internet is the future as far as news and information are concerned, and Samir has gained that influence as well.

Times Now is one of the worst Indian “news” channels. If anyone assumed that the exit of Arnab Goswami and his growing toxicity would improve Times Now, they could not have been more wrong or more naïve. Goswami was replaced by a MiniMe, without even his limited charisma and experience. Between Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar, Times Now has grown in stature to a top class vicious, Islamophobic propaganda machine.

Is that what Vineet Jain stands for or does he not care about politics? It’s hard to know for sure. He is not a political animal in the traditional sense.

Samir Jain on the other hand cares about power. He wants to have a hand in the future, he would like to be kingmaker, he will not respect journalists but he respects the power that journalism wields. He is unlikely to become someone else’s mouthpiece unless he sees a massive benefit. He is not easily frightened by government. Unlike many of our other media house owners.

Both Jain brothers stir up a lot of angry feelings. But if you set those aside, we have interesting times ahead in the media. Tighten your seatbelts. There are gonna be changes!

Ranjona Banerji is a senior journalist and commentator. She writes on MxMIndia on Tuesdays and Fridays. Her views here are personal.