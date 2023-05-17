The Script Room creates campaign for Paper Boat

By Our Staff

Swing, beverage brand from Paper Boat, has launched a new summer campaign called ‘Best Between Friends’, conceptualised and created by The Script Room. The campaign celebrates the evolving relationship between mothers and daughters and their growing friendship, which has replaced the more traditional, authoritative parental roles of yesteryears.

Commenting on the campaign, Neeraj Kakkar, Co-founder and CEO of Paper Boat, said: “Swing’s latest summer campaign, ‘Best Between Friends’, delves deep into the evolving psyche of the contemporary mother. This campaign salutes her earnest endeavours to foster a bond of friendship with her child, a departure from the more traditional, authoritative parental roles of yesteryears. Working with Ramsam and The Script Room has always been an enriching and rewarding experience. Their insightful understanding of our brand often surpasses our own, bringing fresh and creative dimensions to the forefront.”

Speaking about the partnership, Ramsam (Rajesh Ramaswamy), Co-Founder, The Script Room, added: “With the mother brand ‘PaperBoat’ having now established a strong position with memories, it was a challenging and exciting task to define a new space for their offering ‘Swing’. It’s a brand that has been intuitive and personal, and the brand team has always managed to bring out the best from creative. The idea was to keep it simple and authentic. We’re hoping that this fresh take on the evolving relationships of mother and child will find a deep connect with young mothers, our primary audience. And we’re very excited to see the reactions to this interpretation of ‘Dil Chahta hai’ in this new context. We’re hoping that whoever watches it ends up smiling.”