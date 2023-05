The Script Room appoints ‘Sethu’ as Creative Head

10 May,2023

By Our Staff

The Script Room, an audio-visual creative agency, has announced the appointment of Satish Sethumadhavan (Sethu) as Creative Head. In his new role, Sethu will be working with Rajesh Ramaswamy (Ramsam) and responsible for leading the agency’s creative team, across advertising and content solutions for clients.

Said Ramaswamy, Co-Founder, The Script Room: “We’re super happy to have Sethu join us. His enthusiasm and ability to think across varied brands with different emotions and personalities is a rare talent. He’s one of those people who can get the best out of their teams. And he’s also great fun to hang out with.”