The PM Factor, new show on TV9 Bharatvarsh

02 May,2023

By Our Staff

In the run-up to the Big Election Year, TV9 Bharatvarsh has announced a show titled ‘The PM Factor’. To air on weekdays at 10.20pm, ‘The PM Factor’ will feature global and Indian thought leaders across domains. The show will decode the India perspective and showcase what truly makes India the toast of the globe, notes a communique.

Said Paritosh Chaturvedi, Deputy Managing Editor, TV9 Bharatvarsh: “This is a significant year in view of India’s G20 Presidency. The world is looking at India for leadership across domains and the Show will aggregate views of all these thought leaders and capture their India perspective. We will employ an objective stand on what drives global interest in India and how to leverage it to sustain the momentum.”