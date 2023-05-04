Team Pumpkin launches content & comms wing

03 May,2023

By Our Staff

Team Pumpkin, a fully integrated creative digital marketing agency, has announced the launch of its specialised content and communications arm, HypeSquad. The business entity will offer functional solutions across a range of verticals, including media relations, content distribution, influencer outreach and crisis management.

Said Swati Nathani, co-founder – Team Pumpkin & HypeSquad: “While HypeSquad as an individual arm of Team Pumpkin created some celebrated PR and influencer campaigns and won awards, we wanted to give the team more autonomy and power to do greater work. This award-winning team will be more power-packed, and you will do some excellent work in the coming days.”

Added Ranjeet Kumar, co-founder of Team Pumpkin – HypeSquad’s parent company: “The purpose of having these independent entities is to have super-specialised focus and more attention on quality execution. Expertise, Execution, and Efficiency are the common thread that will drive these individual agencies. They always worked with this thread; becoming autonomous was only a matter of time.”