TBWA creates campaign for TVS Ronin motorcycle

08 May,2023

By Our Staff

TBWA creates campaign for TVS Ronin motorcycle to showcase the confluence of modern and retro worlds of motorcycling. The motorcycle has been engineered ground up with unique tech features like Dual channel ABS, Rain and Urban modes and Bluetooth connectivity with voice and Ride Assistance, in a retro design package. Its brand philosophy- Live the Unscripted life – stems from the motorcycle’s unique capabilities, in the city and on the open road.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said: “The TVS RONIN motorcycle has been designed from a blank canvas to reflect the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today. We want our viewers to know there is no right or wrong while living life on your terms. The brand inspires them to explore new things and varied experiences in life without fearing the result. We want them to live the #Unscripted life. And with the TVS RONIN, we are opening many possibilities for them to do it.”

Govind Pandey CEO TBWA India, the agency that conceptualized the idea for the brand, said: “TVS RONIN, the motorcycle defies categorisation. It appeals to modern day ‘Ronins’ who refuse to be boxed, people who are open-minded about possibilities. People who have a knack for making connections between seemingly unconnected people and situations . And creating unexpected surprises. This film represents a serendipitous merger of two genres that ends up creating something unexpectedly delightful.”