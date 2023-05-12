Tata Starbucks launches a new campaign

By Our Staff

Tata Starbucks today launched a new campaign, #ItStartsWithYourName, with a renewed lens on personal connections and relationships. The multimedia 360-degree campaign conceptualized by Edelman India will be amplified across Digital, Print, Radio and BTL initiatives.

To bring authenticity to the storytelling, Tata Starbucks worked with creative talents from the LGBTQIA+ community. The film was directed by Gaurav Gupta and features transgender model and actor Sia as the protagonist.

Speaking about the campaign, Deepa Krishnan, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Starbucks Pvt Ltd said: “Starbucks has always been a warm, welcoming space for its customers where relationships are fostered, and personal connections are celebrated over a cup of coffee. The unique Starbucks experience where everyone feels welcome is what drives our growth. At Starbucks, we are not in the coffee business serving people, but in the people business serving coffee, nurturing the limitless possibilities of human connection every day. With the #ItStartsWithYourName campaign – we hope to further drive the message of being a welcoming, inclusive brand where nothing matters to us more than our customers’ comfort. We understand that our customers enjoy and cherish their individuality and we are always ready to celebrate it with them.”

Added Ashutosh Munshi, Lead Advisor, Brand Marketing and Communications, Edelman: “#ItStartsWithYourName – campaign brings to the fore the essence of the TATA Starbucks experience, where customers are recognized personally, by their names. This 360-degree, integrated campaign includes a new brand film and a suite of marketing communication assets that highlight Starbucks’ unique ability to create a sense of belonging for its customers while making meaningful relationships.”