Tata Salt Unveils stresses importance of iodine in campaign

25 May,2023

By Our Staff

Tata iodised Salt has unveiled a campaign titled: ‘Tez Baccho Se Hi Toh Tez Desh Banta Hain’, which aligns with the brand’s core theme of ‘Desh Ki Sehat, Desh Ka Namak’. This campaign emphasises the crucial role of normal mental growth in children and highlights the significance of providing them with adequate iodine—a key micronutrient vital for cognitive development.

This musical film directed by Shwetabh Varma has been scripted by Expresso and brought to fruition by the brand’s creative strategy and execution partners, NorthSide Brand Works Pvt. Ltd. and Prime Focus Technologies Ltd.

Speaking about the campaign, Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods- India, Tata Consumer Products, said: “Tata Salt is unwavering in its commitment as a guardian of the nation’s health. We understand that the right amount of iodine is essential for a child’s mental development and strive to provide this in each and every bag of Tata Salt .. aakhir ‘Tez Baccho Se Hi Toh Tez Desh Banta Hain’..”