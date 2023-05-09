Synthesio rebrands to Ipsos Synthesio

08 May,2023

By Our Staff

Synthesio, an AI-enabled consumer intelligence platform, has announced its new brand name, Ipsos Synthesio. The change reflects the completion of the company’s merger with Ipsos. The rebranding comes as the company expands its capabilities to help brands turn consumer-generated data into actionable insights by combining human and machine intelligence – as recognized by Forrester Research.

Said Andrei Postoaca, CEO of Ipsos Synthesio: “Ipsos Synthesio is so much more than a new name; it reflects the power of the hybrid offering we have been building since 2018 – to provide companies, brands, and agencies with the most complete, accurate, and predictive picture of their markets and buyers. Our solution combines social, search, and survey data from more than 800 million data sources in 80+ languages across 195+ markets, activated by industry and local expert consultants to provide best-in-class market research. By bringing together our AI-powered platform, data science capabilities, and global research teams, we’re uniquely positioned to help brands make better, faster business decisions.”

Said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India: “From the previous Social Intelligence Analytics (which used Synthesio) to Ipsos Synthesio, this has greater recall and pull, also as it is the best in class listening tool, that is most advanced, leveraging strengths of both Ipsos and Synthesio. We are now ready to work with clients on a very strong AI driven platform with the rigor of market research.”