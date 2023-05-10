Story Brews wins ArisUnitern RE mandate

10 May,2023

By Our Staff

Leading media consultancy Story Brews is now the official public relations agency for Bengaluru-based, Development Management Company ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt Ltd. Story Brews won the mandate after a multi-agency pitch. The work will involve public relations, media networking and coordinating speaking opportunities at industry forums.

Additionally, the agency will help the firm form alliances with industry associations and partner with various industry-led forums. These steps will help the entity establish its brand at a national level.

Commenting on the win Natasha Gupta, Founder of Story Brews said: “Story Brews is growing and with that, we are also growing our real estate portfolio. We have a portfolio that includes large corporate contractors, interior designers and developers in addition to start-ups in the area of banking and financial services, Fintech, logistics and technology etc. The win indicates our growing reach and credibility among the leading corporates in the country. Under the new win, we will help the brand in external communications through developing media tie-ups and industry associations.”

Added Navin Dhanuka, CEO & MD, ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt Ltd.: “The country’s real estate market continues to grow. Backed by robust infrastructure growth, the sector aligns with the nation’s development and growth. That said, ArisUnitern will play a crucial role in eliminating some of the industry challenges via its solutions. This will help developers in their growth. With that objective in mind, our association with Story Brews and its founder Natasha will help us promote the brand and meet our business objectives.”