SRL Diagnostics rebrands as Agilus Diagnostics

29 May,2023

By Our Staff

SRL Diagnostics rebrands as Agilus Diagnostics. It will upgrade to new technology in response to changing customer needs.

Speaking on the new identity, Anand. K, Chief Executive Officer, Agilus Diagnostics said: “We are excited to adopt this new identity that is a culmination of our efforts on brand transformation over the past few years. We are certain that it will create momentum for the company’s upcoming growth phase. For the past 28 years, we have won the trust of millions of patients and doctors by delivering high quality diagnostic care. By launching the latest diagnostic solutions, building world-class information technology systems and offering superior customer experience, we have always stayed a step ahead. While the name changes, our guiding principles and business fundamentals remains unchanged. We will closely work with our partners to complete the brand transition over the coming days. The new brand will reflect in all customer and partner facing assets henceforth.”