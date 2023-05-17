SquareFoot unveils a fresh brand identity with new logo

16 May,2023

By Our Staff

SquareFoot has unveiled a new logo in a bid to revitalise and strengthen its commitment to the design community.

The logo, which had been consistent since 2004, was designed for an upstart boutique brand in the conventional flooring segment in India. The new symbol demarcates the simple yet refreshing change and represents the current stability of the company.

Gaurav Saraf, Jt MD, SquareFoot, said: “With the new brand identity, our goal is to strengthen the brand and make a visual impact in the digital world as well as in the physical world, where a new era will dawn for our company. The new logo allows relief from clutter, feels open and accessible, and showcases the iconic colour legacy that revitalises the brand, making it relevant to the contemporary audience.”