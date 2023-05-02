Sotheby’s Realty launches new campaign

By Our Staff

Sotheby’s International Realty announced the launch of its new advertising campaign, “Nothing Compares to What’s Next,” at the Global Networking Event held in Las Vegas.

Said Amit Goyal, Managing Director of India Sotheby’s International Realty,:“’Nothing Compares to What’s Next’ campaign showcases our commitment to providing exceptional attention to style and detail. By partnering with our industry-leading agents, clients can confidently curate a vision for their next place or next stage of life, and our team will expertly guide them to make it a reality.”