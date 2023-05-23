Social Panga bags mandate for Carl Zeiss Vision Care

By Our Staff

Carl Zeiss Vision Care India has handed over its digital marketing mandate to Social Panga. The mandate was won post a multi-agency pitch and will be handled from its Bengaluru headquarters.

Social Panga will now be responsible for scaling the brands digital presence and come up with innovative strategies and narrative. This will include crafting brand communication, response, and reputation management. Further, the agency will strive towards building the brand as the go-to eyecare segment in India, truly helping people ‘See beyond.’

Speaking about the new partnership, Ritesh Dwivedi – Head of Marketing (Carl Zeiss Vision Care India), said: “Zeiss Vision Care India has a clear vision: To be the country’s leading eyecare solutions provider, with its cutting-edge innovation and world-class technology. In this scenario, by partnering with a dynamic agency like Social Panga, we will be able to bring a fresh perspective to our digital world and enable our ever-evolving audience to see beyond and better, in newer ways. We intend to have a deeper consumer connection and leverage social media as well as other digital channels to strengthen our customer relationships.”

On bagging the mandate, Co-Founder of Social Panga, Himanshu Arora, added: “Zeiss is a stimulating addition to our portfolio, and we see eye-to-eye on creating a strong digital presence across social media platforms and other channels. Our vision for the brand is to provide a strategic and creative positioning that narrates the brand story in an intriguing and engaging manner. We are working towards building strong connections and lasting brand loyalty with their wider target audience. Here’s to ‘Seeing beyond’ the ordinary with focus and clarity!”