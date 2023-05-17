Six Degrees BCW chosen as AOR for Niva Bupa

17 May,2023

By Our Staff

Six Degrees BCW, part of BCW India Group, a leading public relations and communications group in India, has been chosen by Niva Bupa, a health insurance provider, as its communications agency of record (AOR).

Six Degrees BCW will leverage its media connections and experience working with financial institutions and insurance companies to help Niva Bupa achieve majority share of voice in the industry.

Said Nimish Agrawal, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Niva Bupa: “We are thrilled to partner with Six Degrees BCW to expand the reach of our brand story and make our comprehensive health insurance solutions available to more customers.This collaboration is an important step towards achieving our vision of becoming the leading health insurer in India, and we are confident that Six Degrees BCW’s expertise and focused approach will help us achieve that goal.”

Added Vandana Sandhir, India Lead, Six Degrees BCW: “We are delighted to partner with Niva Bupa in its journey towards becoming India’s most admired health insurance company.We look forward to applying our earned-plus approach and understanding of the rapidly evolving insurance and financial services industry to help Niva Bupa achieve their communications objectives.”