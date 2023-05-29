Simpl joins BookMyShow

29 May,2023

By Our Staff

Simpl, consumer experience platform, partners with BookMyShow, for its #MySummerBucketList campaign. The campaign will enable scores of adventure sports and other fun- filled activities across the country.

To cater to this growing demand and streamline the booking experience for customers, Simpl’s integration with BookMyShow will offer a one-tap access to the widest range of activities with over 1000 options across multiple categories including adventure, amusement parks, kids activities, workshops, tourist attractions, nightlife and unique experiences.

Commenting on this development, Nitya Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Simpl said: “As a customer focused organisation, we are committed to fulfilling the evolving requirements of customers in a seamless fashion. With travel and its experiences gaining prominence since the last few years, we are delighted to partner with BookMyShow as our entertainment and activities partner for their #MySummerBucketList campaign, to offer the widest selection of adventure sports and other activities this summer. Customers will be able to pre-book their tickets to amusement parks, treks, camps and scores of other activities with just one-tap with Simpl, eliminating any transaction failures, which is a key pain point for them.”