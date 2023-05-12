Shemaroo launches new Hindi entertainment channel

12 May,2023

By Our Staff

Shemaroo Entertainment has launched a new Hindi entertainment channel, “Chumbak TV”. The channel is all set to entertain the youth of India.

Arghya Chakravarty, COO – Shemaroo, said: “The launch of Chumbak TV is yet another milestone for us as we continue to expand our presence in the B2C space. With the success of our existing channels, we are confident that Chumbak TV will strike a chord with viewers and meet their evolving entertainment needs, thereby establishing itself as a household name. With Chumbak TV, we aim to further strengthen our position in the Indian entertainment industry and continue to be a leader in the market.”

Sandeep Gupta, COO – Broadcasting Business, Shemaroo, added, “Chumbak TV is the latest addition to our existing strong portfolio of broadcast channels. We will ensure that our programming will excite and engage with young audiences leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and minds. With the launch of Chumbak TV, our network now offers tailor-made propositions for every member of the family as we are committed to providing our audiences with the best entertainment experience”