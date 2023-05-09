Shemaroo appoints Anuja Trivedi as CMO

By Our Staff

Shemaroo Entertainment, media and entertainment player, has bolstered its senior leadership team with the appointment of Anuja Trivedi as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Trivedi will lead the company’s overall marketing strategy and will be responsible for driving business growth, leading strategic initiatives and strengthening consumer engagement and will report to Arghya Chakravarty and will be a part of the executive committee.

Hiren Gada, CEO – Shemaroo said: “We are pleased to welcome Anuja to Shemaroo as our new CMO. Anuja’s expertise in analyzing market trends and identifying growth opportunities will be instrumental in our expansion plans as we continue to navigate the ever-changing media landscape. Her ability to develop innovative strategies and create compelling content experiences for audiences aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering exceptional value to our consumers. We are confident that Anuja will play a crucial role in the continued success and growth of Shemaroo.”

Arghya Chakravarty, COO – Shemaroo added: “Anuja’s impressive track record, diverse experience and strategic approach to business and content development makes her a perfect fit to lead our marketing efforts. With her leadership, we look forward to further strengthening our position in the industry and delivering engaging and meaningful content experiences to audiences across India and beyond. I wish her all the very best for her new role as the CMO at Shemaroo.”