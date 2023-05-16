Samsung rolls out new TVC

15 May,2023

By Our Staff

Samsung has rolled out a new TVC – ‘The era of Bespoke Begins’ for its Bespoke Side-by-Side (SBS) refrigerators.

This TVC will be aired across national and regional TV, covering general entertainment, movies, news and infotainment channels. It will also run on digital platforms including Samsung’s owned social channels, YouTube, OTT channels and Samsung TV plus.

Highlighting this urban lifestyle, where the kitchen is no longer a remote space and has been well integrated into our social spaces, the TVC perfectly showcases evolving behavioural insights as it recreates a day in the life of our consumers. It portrays that even a small occasion such as a party can turn into a celebration of the Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator because it emerges as the highlight of the night and “the showstopper.”