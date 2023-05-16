Samco launches campaign

15 May,2023

By Our Staff

Samco Mutual Fund launches #RideTheMomentum campaign to help people invest in stock markets. This campaign unveils the Launch of India’s 1st Active Momentum Fund showcasing the concept through a relatable and engaging cricket-themed narrative.

Said Viraj Gandhi, CEO of Samco MF:”As a leading mutual fund company, SAMCO MF is proud to announce the launch of our 1st active momentum fund by unveiling the new video ad, which effectively showcases the innovative investment strategy through a compelling cricket-themed narrative.”

Added Chirag Joshi, Chief Growth Officer at Samco Mutual Fund: “We embarked on a mission to demystify momentum using a universally relatable analogy,” “Cricket, a sport synonymous with form and performance, became our muse. We delved into internal brainstorming sessions, connecting the dots between being in form and the momentum characteristics in stocks. Our product is a trailblazer, and we sought to reflect its uniqueness through an avant-garde commercial. The #RideTheMomentum campaign not only captures our dedication to providing investors with cutting-edge strategies but also delivers a visual spectacle that leaves a lasting impression.”