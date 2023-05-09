Saif Ali Khan roped in as brand ambassador for Dollar hosiery

08 May,2023

By Our Staff

Dollar Industries, hosiery brand has collaborated with Saif Ali Khan as the face of Dollar Lehar,the affordable product segment of the brand. The new ad film conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, Kolkata and directed by Uzer Khan is set in the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Said Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited: “The lines of distinction between top metros and the rest of India is fast blurring when it comes to making a fashion statement. Increasing disposable incomes coupled with the aspiration to look as stylish as their metronome brethren cuts across Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities. As India’s homegrown innerwear brand, we decided to create a level playing ground for both our premium and economy segment and therefore we needed a communication which would appeal to these new evolving consumer segment who aspire for value-for-money fashion. The first step in that direction was to rope in Mr Saif Ali Khan to add to the style quotient of Dollar Lehar and then have a communication that would reflect his uber-cool persona through a witty plot and a memorable execution in the campaign Mastiki Lehar.”