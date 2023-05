Prevest Denpro ropes in Vaibhav Munjal as ED & CMO

11 May,2023

By Our Staff

BSE Listed, Jammu based Prevest DenPro Limited, a manucturer of dental materials, has roped in Vaibhav Munjal as Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer. He will be responsible for strengthening the company’s marketing capabilities and drive growth in key markets.

Atul Modi, MD and chairperson, Prevest Denpro, said in a statement: “We are pleased to welcome Vaibhav Munjal and CA Pradeep Gandotra to our team. Their vast experience and expertise in marketing and finance will help us take business to new heights.”