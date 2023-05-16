PRCAI elects new Leadership Committee

15 May,2023

By Our Staff

The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) has elected a new managing and executive committee at its annual general meeting held on May 12, 2023. Atul Sharma, CEO, Ruder Finn India and Head, Middle East, has been reelected as the President, who has been the president for the association since 2021. He will be supported by Kunal Kishore, Founder and Director, Value 360 Communications, who will be serving his second term as the Vice President, and Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen PR elected as the new Secretary, part of the manging committee (MANCOM), working along with the PRCAI CEO, Deeptie Sethi. Starting this year, Executive Committee (EXCOM) positions have been constituted as part of restructuring the responsibilities, aligned to drive progress on specific identified areas through four National Chairs.

The four elected EXCOM National Chairs include: 1. Nikhil Dey, Executive Director, Adfactor PR, will assume the role of National Chair Talent and Academia 2. Neha Mehrotra, Managing Director, Avian WE, will handle the charge of National Chair Growth and Standardization 3. Girish Balachandran, Founder, ON PURPOSE, will be responsible to take on National Chair Marketing and Communication 4. Santanu Gogoi, Founding Partner, First Partners Communications, will assume the role of National Chair Learning and Thought Leadership.

The newly elected leadership team will serve a two-year term, commencing in May 2023 and concluding in May 2025 and work collaboratively with the PRCAI Secretariat and members. Their collective expertise and vision will guide PRCAI in promoting industry best practices, fostering collaboration among members, and advancing the field of public relations across India. Atul Sharma, President, PRCAI said, “It’s an honour to be re-elected as president for a second term. I am looking forward to working with Kunal Kishore and Vineet Handa and our new National Chairs. We will continue to set high professional standards, focus on ethics, and collaborate, co-create and celebrate with our member firms in their growth and prosperity. I am excited about the journey that lies ahead and the incredible possibilities that await us.” Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI commented on these appointments, “I would like to thank the outgoing leaders for their contributions and look forward to working with this terrific new leadership team, aiming to not only grow and serve our members better but also take on industry challenges to further the public relations industry.” The PRCAI elections witnessed an enthusiastic participation from a diverse pool of professionals, reflecting the industry’s commitment to democratic decision-making and collective progress.