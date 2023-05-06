Prateek Bhardwaj is CCO & Head of Creative (India) at Lowe Lintas

05 May,2023

By Our Staff

Lowe Lintas, the creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group, has announced the restructure of its creative leadership, with the appointment of Prateek Bhardwaj as CCO and Head of Creative (India).

Under the new structure, PB will now supervise all of Lowe Lintas’ offices, which include Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata, and will partner Subramanyeswar S, the group’s now-not-so-recently appointed CEO. Amongst other changes, Sagar Kapoor takes charge as Chief Creative Officer, Global Brands, and will also oversee the Mumbai creative operations.

In response to the announcement, Subramanyeswar S, Group CEO – India & Chief Strategy Officer – APAC, MullenLowe Group said: “Prateek is a powerhouse of big ideas. He is one of the most celebrated and decorated creative leaders in the country presently and his work sparkles with the personality of a man who knows he is interesting enough on his own. His elevation comes at a time when clients are walking the tightrope between big data and big emotion and I’m sure he will make his idea revelations at this intersection the only (business) metric that will matter. A great quality of his is that he also cares about other people’s creative success as much as his own, maybe more. He’s an artist, explorer, storyteller all rolled into one and his taking charge as the Creative Head of Lowe Lintas India gives me the hope that the best years of big ideas from us are ahead.”

Bhardwaj 24-odd years of industry experience, having won numerous accolades for his work, including the Grand Prix at Cannes Lions and Jay Chiat Awards, and the Black Pencil at D&AD. His notable campaigns include Sprite (Bujhaye only pyaas, baaki all bakwaas), Kinley (Boond boond mein vishwaas), Nescafe (stammering comedian), the launch of tech platform Kaam Wapasi during the pandemic, Vim Black (Vim’s satirical ad campaign), and the recent #TestedBySamsonite series. Prateek has also been a creative entrepreneur who founded and ran Eleven Brandworks out of Mumbai and Gurgaon.