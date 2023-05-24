Porter onboards Interbrand for brand strategy & positioning

24 May,2023

By Our Staff

Interbrand, the leading brand consultancy, was onboarded to collaborate with Porter to redefine the brand’s strategy and positioning. The agency was roped in to help the brand revisit and elevate its Employer Value Proposition (EVP) and Associate Value Proposition (AVP), fostering a seamless integration of Porter’s brand philosophy across the organisation.

Said Mohit Rathi, AVP – Growth & Marketing at Porter: “The development of our EVP and AVP holds immense importance for Porter as we aim to establish a strong brand identity, both internally and externally. With Interbrand onboard, we have been able to craft our strategies that embody our brand purpose of moving a billion dreams, one delivery at a time. These strategies will play a pivotal role in nurturing a strong company culture, attracting top-tier talent, and driving the growth of our partner network. In turn, this will significantly bolster our business expansion efforts, not only in India but also on a global scale.”

Added Satish Krishnamurthy, Chief Strategy Officer, Interbrand India: “The strength of Brand Porter is directly linked to how well the values are internalised in the company. With a strong EVP, we want to ensure that the ethos of the Porter brand is lived every day by its employees. With a compelling AVP, we want the driver partners to reflect the spirit of the Porter brand in all their interactions, to create a strong consistent brand experience.”

Said Payal Shah, Strategy Director, Interbrand India: “We’re excited to collaborate with Porter on this project. Porter’s dedication to innovation, efficiency, and customer service is impressive, and we’re confident that a strong EVP and AVP will enable the brand to take its success to the next level. Our objective was to develop a proposition that truly embodies Porter’s brand ethos and establishes its position as a leading player in the logistics industry.”