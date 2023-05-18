PAFI announces new office bearers for 2024

18 May,2023

By Our Staff

Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), the professional resource for public affairs practitioners in the country, announced its new office bearers for the year 2023-24.

Vice President of PAFI for 2022-23, Vinita Sethi, took over as the President of PAFI for 2023-24 with immediate effect from Virat Bhatia, who completed his tenure as the President of PAFI for 2022-23.

Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer of BCW India Group is the new Vice President of PAFI. Chetan Krishnaswamy, India Public Policy, Amazon India is the new Secretary, and Medha Girotra, Vice President, Public Policy, South Asia, Mastercard India Services Pvt Ltd is the new Treasurer.

Vinita Sethi, the incoming President of PAFI and Senior Vice President & Chief Public Affairs at the Apollo Hospitals Group, said: “It is a privilege to take over as the second woman President of PAFI. Seeing more women in the leadership team of PAFI this year is terrific. There wouldn’t be a better time to be in Public Affairs as we navigate major global shifts and impacts in today’s inter-connected world by regularly engaging with policymakers and peers in India and abroad. At PAFI, we have been deepening capacity building in the public affairs domain through sharing experiences and navigating critical shifts in policymaking by engaging with the central and state governments and think tanks and aligning with other external stakeholders. Our focus has been on new paradigms of governance, growth and development. The other office bearers and I will continue our dialogue and outreach with stakeholders in the government and businesses across sectors. We will continue to strengthen cross-sectoral collaborations, innovate and build new policy-dialogue platforms to support the government’s efforts towards accelerating the country’s economic growth and overall development.”