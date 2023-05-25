Pad Group launches Hotcult

25 May,2023

By Our Staff

Pad Group, an integrated communications agency that is running creative, digital and productions services for brands has announced the launch of its branded content venture – Hotcult. Notes a communique: “Hotcult aims to cultivate culture to produce distinctive human experiences that have a long-lasting influence on behaviour by focusing on culture, consumption, and commerce. Its proprietary concept – is ‘Connecting Loculturally’. The company is headquartered in Mumbai with offices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Said Gautam Reddy, Founder and CEO of Pad Group: “When it comes to advertising, the one-size-fits-all strategy is slipping to the side-lines. The idea now is to think locally and culturally to ensure that any communication is current and timeless. The changing landscape is testament to the fact that culture and authentic representation is of utmost importance. Trends and countertrends may come and go, but culture always finds a new shape and form to prevail. Hotcult’s expertise lies in bringing out these hidden gems and fusing them with brand strategy in a very symbiotic manner, to create campaigns of great impact.”

Hotcult shall be creatively led by Rupesh Kashyap as Chief Content Officer.