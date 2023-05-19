Otrivin nasal spray and Grey tie up with Twinkle magazine

By Our Staff

Otrivin Breathe Clean nasal spray with their agency partner Grey group tie up with Twinkle popular children’s magazine to fight pollution. This year, Aerowin, the first pollution superhero launched last year, made her debut in Tinkle popular children’s magazine and helped the kids in the story to fight the sources of pollution.

Bineet Jain, Pain & Respiratory Lead – Area Marketing ISC, Haleon, said: “Otrivin’s Actions to Breathe Cleaner initiative aims to reduce the health impact of air pollution by providing easy to adopt actions that enable people to take control. The Pollution Superhero is one such part of the initiative to raise awareness and bring about impactful change.”

Vivek Bhambhani, Sr. Executive Creative Director, Grey Group, added: “Kids are the future and it’s unfair that they have to suffer because of us. This Idea of Aerowin is designed to help kids realise that and also educate and empower them on the right ways to stop pollution around them.”