One Network18 rejigs top deck

25 May,2023

By Our Staff

Continuing its vision of building converged ‘One Network18’, Network18 has announced appointments and enhanced duties in its top leadership. The strategic move aims to establish an integrated broadcast and digital ecosystem, driving growth and innovation across all brands within the network. Karan Abhishek Singh, Smriti Mehra, Mitul Sangani & Shivakumar others get additional responsibilities.

As part of this development, Network18 has enhanced roles of key executives to within the organisation.

Shivakumar has been appointed as the President of News18 Studios. He will be responsible for leading the converged business mode. His role will encompass all business clusters and brands, with a focus on creating a pan-India appeal.

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of the Hindi News Cluster, will also have an expanded role, taking charge of revenue, ratings, and reputation for the cluster. With a focus on brand growth across channels and platforms, Singh will drive cross-functional collaboration between editorial, product, technology, and other departments.

Smriti Mehra, CEO of the English News Cluster, will now oversee revenue, ratings (audience growth), and the reputation of the portfolio. Mehra will drive brand growth across channels and platforms through cross-functional coordination, bridging editorial, product, technology, and other functions.

Mitul Sangani, CEO of the Regional News Cluster, will now be responsible for revenue, ratings, and reputation for all regional television news channels and digital properties. Apart from this, he will also drive Local18, Network18’s hyper-local brand.

Abhinay Chauhan, Executive Vice President of Government Sales, will continue to strengthen Network18’s relationships with state governments and PSU bodies, while identifying new business opportunities in this vertical.

Ruchir Khanna, COO of Firstpost, has been appointed to develop the product and website, setting it apart from other players in the genre.

Preeti Sahni, COO of Forbes India (Print + Digital), will continue to lead of international sales for the network while extending her responsibilities to lead the Forbes brand across multiple platforms.

Pranav Bakshi has joined Network18 as Head of Partnerships, focusing on creating new opportunities for audience growth and monetisation across platforms. He will also work on revenue maximization by leveraging the network’s extensive video content repository.

This leadership team will report to Avinash Kaul and Puneet Singhvi, the co-owners of ‘One Network18.’ Together, they will drive Network18’s vision to become a truly integrated media ecosystem, ensuring continued growth, innovation, and audience engagement.