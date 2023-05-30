Ogilvy crafts campaign for Adani

30 May,2023

By Our Staff

The Adani Group unveiled its new multi-media, multi-platform ad-campaign, ‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hain’. Developed by Ogilvy India, the “Hum mushkilo ki nahi sunte, karke dikhate hai” campaign is a testament to the Adani Group’s growth.

Through a 100-second television commercial that takes viewers on a visually stunning journey across the country, the Adani Group celebrates its 35 years of dedicated service to India. The Group will roll out the campaign across print, broadcast and social media platforms over the next few weeks.

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises said: “The campaign perfectly captures the unconquerable spirit and ethos of the Adani Group to convert challenges into opportunities and its resolve to driving positive change in the lives of millions of Indians. As a first-generation entrepreneurial company, it is this indefatigable spirit that has been a bedrock of our culture.”

The Group has diversified into a world-class portfolio of independently governed market leading businesses that have revolutionized industry practices in sectors like energy and utilities, transport and logistics, materials, metals and mining, and direct-to-consumer.

Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman – India, Ogilvy, added: “Investing in infrastructure and national development projects needs determination and belief. This is the spirit of Adani and its new corporate campaign.”